Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,770 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Millrose Properties were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Millrose Properties Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE MRP opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

