Analyzing Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) & Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) and Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Matador Resources and Rock Energy Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $3.50 billion 1.60 $885.32 million $6.83 6.59 Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Energy Resources.

This table compares Matador Resources and Rock Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 22.57% 16.53% 8.27% Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Matador Resources and Rock Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 3 12 1 2.88 Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Matador Resources presently has a consensus target price of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.70%. Given Matador Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Rock Energy Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations. Further, it provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. The company sells natural gas to unaffiliated independent marketing companies and unaffiliated midstream companies. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Rock Energy Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

