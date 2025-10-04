ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys 5,902 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 10,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 19,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 654.4% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 54,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 47,624 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 36.4% during the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $91,632.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,915.20. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Green sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $9,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,619 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,659.50. This trade represents a 57.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,781,682 shares of company stock valued at $505,183,267. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

