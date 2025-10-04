Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $231.93 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $243.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

