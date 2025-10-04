Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Stock Position Decreased by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2,033.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $280.01 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.80 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.30 and a 200-day moving average of $342.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Arete Research raised Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.76.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

