ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $236,837.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,370.40. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,013 shares of company stock worth $412,738. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $193.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.83 and a 200 day moving average of $206.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.18 and a 12-month high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

