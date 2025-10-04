Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 858 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $31,460,817.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $81,486,678.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock worth $207,633,882. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 3.5%

BROS opened at $50.52 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

