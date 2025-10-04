Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,171,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 110.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $62,399.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,603.24. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $56.72 on Friday. Exact Sciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $811.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

