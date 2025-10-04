Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $389,000 Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 56.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in OneMain by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 171.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 75.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on OneMain in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $2,081,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,360,197. The trade was a 11.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

