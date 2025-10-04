ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Trims Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $347.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $286.35 and a 1 year high of $350.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTW. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.