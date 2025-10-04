Naples Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF $IYT

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 11,196.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 24,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 228.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 233.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

IYT opened at $72.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $729.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

