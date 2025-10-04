Naples Global Advisors LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $248.32 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.