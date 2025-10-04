Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 245 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $444,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB opened at $95.09 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.33.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.3363 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

