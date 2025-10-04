Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $214.39 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.10 billion, a PE ratio of 109.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

