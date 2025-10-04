BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 616.8% in the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHP opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.03.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.185 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

