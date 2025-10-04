Tenaris S.A. $TS Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 52.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Tenaris’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

