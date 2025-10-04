United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,274,323,000 after acquiring an additional 999,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,633,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,719,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,059,000 after buying an additional 171,303 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

