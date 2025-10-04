Oppenheimer Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $55.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $210,043.81. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,129.81. This represents a 76.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $3,507,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 402 shares in the company, valued at $18,459.84. This represents a 99.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,285,365 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 4.1% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in DraftKings by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 54.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 9.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in DraftKings by 3.4% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

