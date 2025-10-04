Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,517,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 927,389 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $27,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 91,763.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 53,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 53,223 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 81,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 35,934 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 99,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

