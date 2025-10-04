Citigroup Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $56.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that DraftKings will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $4,707,708.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,300,000. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $3,507,828.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459.84. This represents a 99.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,285,365 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.5% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 296,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 11.6% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

