Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,909,000 after buying an additional 887,415 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average is $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

