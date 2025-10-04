Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

