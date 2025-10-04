Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 145,163 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 712,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145,163 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $36,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 190.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Edison International by 111.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,318 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in Edison International by 197.2% in the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,395,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,645 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Edison International by 38.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,658,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,296 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.61.

Edison International Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE EIX opened at $55.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.