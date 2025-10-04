Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 180.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $103.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.73.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

