Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $34.86 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,259 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.44% of Qorvo worth $34,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 222.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $107.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,293,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,010. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.35.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

