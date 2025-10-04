2,320 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June $ZJUN Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June (BATS:ZJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Separately, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June during the second quarter worth about $353,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June Stock Performance

ZJUN stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.36.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF (ZJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the BATS exchange in the United States.

