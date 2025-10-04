Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 285.4% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

