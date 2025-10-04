Beforepay Group (ASX:B4P) Insider Sells A$448,016.40 in Stock

Beforepay Group Limited (ASX:B4P – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Urosevic sold 248,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.80, for a total transaction of A$448,016.40.

Beforepay Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $56.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.47.

Beforepay Group Company Profile

Beforepay is an ethical-lending fintech that was founded in 2019 to support working Australians whohave not been well-served by the traditional financial services industry. Beforepay’s flagship payadvance product is a safe and affordable way for custo

