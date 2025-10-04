Jeffrey Kindler Sells 106,837 Shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Kindler sold 106,837 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $361,109.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 346,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,716.60. This trade represents a 23.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Precigen Price Performance
PGEN stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $968.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 842.83% and a negative net margin of 2,868.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PGEN
About Precigen
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Precigen
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.