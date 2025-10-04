Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 972 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $245.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.65. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.