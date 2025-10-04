Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $298,025.00 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ayanna Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Autodesk alerts:

On Friday, August 29th, Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $318.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.69. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 500.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a $343.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.