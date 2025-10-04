Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $298,025.00 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ayanna Howard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 29th, Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00.
Autodesk Stock Down 0.6%
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $318.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.69. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09.
Institutional Trading of Autodesk
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a $343.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
