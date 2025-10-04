Insider Selling: AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Chairman Sells 28,050 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 28,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $416,262.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 15,160,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,984,313.12. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Xunkai Gong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 29th, Xunkai Gong sold 31,950 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $490,113.00.
- On Thursday, September 18th, Xunkai Gong sold 2,068,966 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $31,468,972.86.
AvePoint Price Performance
AVPT stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.14 and a beta of 1.41. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
