Insider Selling: AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Chairman Sells 28,050 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2025

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTGet Free Report) Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 28,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $416,262.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 15,160,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,984,313.12. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Xunkai Gong also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 29th, Xunkai Gong sold 31,950 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $490,113.00.
  • On Thursday, September 18th, Xunkai Gong sold 2,068,966 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $31,468,972.86.

AvePoint Price Performance

AVPT stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.14 and a beta of 1.41. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 50,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AvePoint by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVPT

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.