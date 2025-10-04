Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0794 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.