Rajesh Vashist Sells 2,000 Shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 451,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,655,152. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $464,000.00.

On Thursday, August 7th, Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $430,000.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $430,000.00.

SITM stock opened at $308.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.38. SiTime Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -88.55 and a beta of 2.35.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. SiTime had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SiTime by 2,016.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 443,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,756,000 after purchasing an additional 422,288 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,873,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 27,559.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,915,000 after acquiring an additional 260,158 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 5,015.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 162,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,948 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

