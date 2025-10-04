Insider Selling: Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $275,250.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,264,345.40. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cytokinetics Stock Up 1.2%
CYTK stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.67.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 26727.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.
View Our Latest Research Report on Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cytokinetics
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.