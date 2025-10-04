Insider Selling: Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $275,250.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,264,345.40. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CYTK stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 26727.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 723.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 2,872.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 281.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

