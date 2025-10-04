nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $229,615,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in nVent Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,260,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in nVent Electric by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,120,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,142,000 after purchasing an additional 585,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in nVent Electric by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,885,000 after purchasing an additional 422,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,783,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,470,000 after purchasing an additional 510,535 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $3,776,348.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,775.16. The trade was a 46.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $267,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,202.25. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,367,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.5%

NVT stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $101.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

