Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 84,434 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,434 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.29% of Regency Centers worth $37,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Regency Centers by 42.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.78%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.