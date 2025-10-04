Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,214 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Kimberly-Clark worth $40,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of KMB stock opened at $122.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average is $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $121.02 and a twelve month high of $150.45.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
