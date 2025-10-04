Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,435 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Arch Capital Group worth $47,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 124,050.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average of $91.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

