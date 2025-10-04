SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $32,000 in Newsmax Inc. $NMAX

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMAX. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newsmax in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newsmax in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Newsmax in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Newsmax in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newsmax in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

NMAX opened at $12.71 on Friday. Newsmax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10.

Newsmax ( NYSE:NMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter. Newsmax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on NMAX shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Newsmax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Newsmax in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Newsmax in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Newsmax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Newsmax in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newsmax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

