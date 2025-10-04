BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 55,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,822.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 94,082 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 39.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 556,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 155,912 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 97.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 26.4% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 51,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 229,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,276,120. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $371,143.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,385.93. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,318. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.8%

BWA opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.79.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

