Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF $FNDC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDC opened at $44.97 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

