Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,964 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4,790.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,452,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,408 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 17,353,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,484,000 after acquiring an additional 301,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,484 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,831,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,119,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,691 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $42.34 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

