Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $226,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $11,741,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $723,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.7%

IRM opened at $105.08 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.81. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 750.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 2,242.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $6,535,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,074,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,375 shares of company stock worth $20,347,156 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

