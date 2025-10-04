Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $42,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 67.8% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 122.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,787 shares of the airline’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sarah Feinberg purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,012.29. This trade represents a 11.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,029.32. The trade was a 16.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the airline to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

