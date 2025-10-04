Insider Selling: J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) CFO Sells $1,204,237.29 in Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) CFO Tucker Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $108.19 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $93.30 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.25.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas Exane raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SJM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 815,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,553,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 283.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.