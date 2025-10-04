Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Director John Wendell Thompson Sells 9,009 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $745,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 998 shares in the company, valued at $82,594.48. This represents a 90.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $791,260.47.

On Friday, August 1st, John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $786,395.61.

Shares of RBRK opened at $82.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.24. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth $762,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,657,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 611.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 137,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

