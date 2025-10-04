Salvatore Miosi Sells 30,000 Shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Stock

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) COO Salvatore Miosi sold 30,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,638.15. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $29.01.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%.The business had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3,346.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 150,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 146,002 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 822,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,960 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $232,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

