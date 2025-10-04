Brokerages Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT at $16.25

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.1071.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts bought 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $120,288.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,288.70. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.95 on Friday. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 39.93% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $53.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.38 million. On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.23%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

