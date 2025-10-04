V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.7273.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VVX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of V2X and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of V2X in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of V2X from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th.

V2X Stock Performance

NYSE:VVX opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. V2X has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. V2X had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at V2X

In other news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 1,700,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $88,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,000,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,600,052.20. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $88,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,000,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,600,052.20. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $277,480,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in V2X in the first quarter valued at $1,392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in V2X by 21.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V2X in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in V2X by 53.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in V2X by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

